Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock opened at $266.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.79 and a 200-day moving average of $219.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.65 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $3,063,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,386,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,316,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 844,048 shares of company stock worth $194,246,041. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

