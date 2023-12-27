Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.92. The stock had a trading volume of 707,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $257.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.17 and a 12-month high of $268.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 844,048 shares of company stock valued at $194,246,041. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

