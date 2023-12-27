Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.91. 29,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 86,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $377,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

