SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Increased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 132.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.65.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

SBAC traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $254.78. 190,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,314. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $312.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.61.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

