Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $53.18. 3,622,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,258,510. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

