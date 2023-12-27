Schroder Income Growth Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Price Performance

Shares of LON:SCF opened at GBX 287.34 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £199.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,226.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 270.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 276.09. Schroder Income Growth has a one year low of GBX 247 ($3.14) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($4.12).

Insider Activity at Schroder Income Growth

In related news, insider Fraser McIntyre acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £463.64 ($589.12). 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schroder Income Growth

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

