Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 118.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,311,000 after acquiring an additional 112,074 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,966,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,080,000 after buying an additional 681,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,994,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after buying an additional 803,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,567,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

