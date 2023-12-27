Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,482. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.