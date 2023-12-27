Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.09. 36,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,644. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $56.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

