Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,278 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 9.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $44,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,870,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,579 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,209,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,774,000 after purchasing an additional 616,365 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,460,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,012 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

