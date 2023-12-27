Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 775,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,661. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

