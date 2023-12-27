Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. 89,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,905. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

