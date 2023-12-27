Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $21,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 100,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 206,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,921. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

