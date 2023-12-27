Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Increased by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,439 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 25.9% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $50,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 876,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,357. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

