Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,409. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

