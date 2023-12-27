Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Boosted by Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,383 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 82,905 shares during the period. SEA makes up 4.5% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SEA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SEA by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

