SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.69. Approximately 1,475,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,635,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

SEA Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 91.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.8% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,670,918 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $73,424,000 after buying an additional 240,482 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $377,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in SEA by 327.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,274 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. bought a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth $33,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

