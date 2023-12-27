Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,930 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.93. 1,219,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,665,126. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

