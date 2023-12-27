Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,822,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,177,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

