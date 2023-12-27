Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 221,167 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 508.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,167 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF makes up 1.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 4.34% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 718.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTXO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,361. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

