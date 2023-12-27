Secure Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.97. 660,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,915,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.