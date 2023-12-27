Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379,725. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

