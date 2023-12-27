Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 430,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $387,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 33.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 206.3% during the third quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 344,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the period. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. 114,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,328. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 4.94%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

