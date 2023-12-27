Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,167 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB remained flat at $35.12 during trading on Wednesday. 858,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,745,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

