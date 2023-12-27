Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,166,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,043,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BLV stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.16. 425,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,157. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.34.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
