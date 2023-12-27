Secure Asset Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FSLD)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FSLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 64.00% of Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,241,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000.
NYSEARCA FSLD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06. Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $50.74.
The Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF (FSLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to a variety of global short-term bonds perceived to have positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics.
