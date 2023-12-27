Secure Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $227,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $3,085,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 84,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $115.55.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. Research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Compass Point downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

