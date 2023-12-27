Secure Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

