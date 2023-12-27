Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 206,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.61. 1,467,996 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.42.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.