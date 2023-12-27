Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.53. The stock had a trading volume of 855,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,239. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.48. The stock has a market cap of $257.03 billion, a PE ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.17 and a 12 month high of $268.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $445,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,078.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $445,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,078.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 844,048 shares of company stock worth $194,246,041. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

