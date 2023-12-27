Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.99. 126,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.