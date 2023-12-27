Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 125,567 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,567 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,383,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,653,000 after purchasing an additional 849,214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.94. 405,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,811. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

