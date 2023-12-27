Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 24,688 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,688 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,418. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $27.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

