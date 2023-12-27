Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 53,690 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,690 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $10,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.30. 61,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,808. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0469 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

