Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 683 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLDR. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 433.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 139,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 38,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 30,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 35,231 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

