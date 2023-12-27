Secure Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up 1.3% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 584,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after acquiring an additional 508,819 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,681,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

FLTR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. 135,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,640. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

