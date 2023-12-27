Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Raised by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 102.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Sempra by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.0% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.9% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

