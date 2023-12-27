Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 102.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sempra by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Sempra by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sempra by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after purchasing an additional 836,059 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.94. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

