Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.05

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 12368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Semrush Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.66 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Equities analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

In other Semrush news, President Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $228,901.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $923,597.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 150,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,803,972.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,226,054 shares in the company, valued at $38,648,126.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $228,901.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,597.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,001,806 shares of company stock worth $10,380,961 over the last 90 days. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 1,232.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

