Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.66

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 3515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $833.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.17). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 265,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 87,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,434,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

