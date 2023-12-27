Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Cut by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $199.50 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $202.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.58 and a 200-day moving average of $166.82.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 660,289 shares in the company, valued at $104,259,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,781 shares of company stock worth $55,985,687 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

