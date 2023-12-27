Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) Shares Purchased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,997 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.54% of Societal CDMO worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 10,126,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 21.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 132,396 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Societal CDMO by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,526,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 539,353 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Societal CDMO by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,073,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Societal CDMO Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Societal CDMO stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,240. Societal CDMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Societal CDMO ( NASDAQ:SCTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Societal CDMO, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCTL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Societal CDMO in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Societal CDMO from $2.00 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

