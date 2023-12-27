Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Up 42.1 %

Shares of SRNE opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

