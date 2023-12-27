Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $88.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,671. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.24%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.