Sparta 24 Ltd. Acquires 20,016 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sparta 24 Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 145.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 15.9% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.54. 6,184,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,424,691. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $411.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

