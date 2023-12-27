Sparta 24 Ltd. Has $13.86 Million Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Sparta 24 Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 18.3% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sparta 24 Ltd. owned about 1.72% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWC traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.12. 14,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.10. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $122.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

