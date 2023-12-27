Sparta 24 Ltd. Invests $4.85 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sparta 24 Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $114.87. 29,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,294. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

