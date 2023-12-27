SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIL. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

