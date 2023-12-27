SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 3.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,024.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

