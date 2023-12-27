SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918,949 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,881 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $34.09. 1,389,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,985. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

